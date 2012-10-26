See What Isaac Mizrahi Has To Say About Jessica Biel’s Wedding Dress, Full-Frontal Nudity, More

At last night’s “Project Runway All Stars” Season 2 premiere at the Nine West flagship store in New York, guests viewed the first episode while enjoying a slightly Russian themed party which consisted of vodka shots and caviar. We caught up with one of the show’s judges, Isaac Mizrahi, who’s back for his second season. As usual, he was quite the character. Read on to see what Mizrahi had to say.

StyleCaster: What’s one surprising thing viewers can expect from the new season?

Isaac Mizrahi: Well, I do full-frontal nudity on one of the episodes. No, I’m kidding. Well, we have a new host. I think that’s a really good surprise.

How has that been?

It’s been amazing. I’ve known the new host Carolyn Murphy since she’s been a preteen, which is when she started working. I call her “Smurf.” It’s a good name. You should all call her “Smurf.”

I don’t know if you happened to see Jessica Biel’s wedding dress — but it was pink. What were your thoughts on it?

I love the pink wedding dress, but who the hell cares about her wedding dress when her husband is so f*cking cute? He’s so cute.