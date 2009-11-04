Isaac Mizrahi: 2009 QVC Collection Features Clothes AND Cake

Designer Isaac Mizrahi is taking it to the tube! Starting December 4, the designer will be featuring a new collection and broadcasting it himself on QVC. In case you missed the title of this article–the collection includes CAKE! Cheesecake, to be specific, and Mizrahi, himself, taste-tested over a thousand cheesecakes, finally deciding upon Junior’s as the perfect one to feature in his collection. He then proceeded to amp up the deliciousness by adding a chocolate cookie crust. No complaints here.

Though all seems a go for Mizrahi’s QVC segment debut, questions have been raised over the line he most recently designed for Liz Claiborne New York being pulled from the retail stores and sold in warehouse stores. Mizrahi is unconcerned and has geared all efforts toward the QVC clothing and cake line featuring items for sale between $32 and $300. Mizrahi is on board with the changing fashion industry. He created and maintained a collection with Target for years and in his own words, says, “Fashion without reinvention doesn’t exist.” We look forward to turning on QVC this December 4 to see what’s in store.

To get more of Isaac Mizrahi, head to his first stand-alone store.