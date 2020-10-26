Zac Efron May Be Engaged to His New Girlfriend After Less Than a Year of Dating

A new report by Woman’s Day suddenly has us asking one thing: Is Zac Efron engaged to Vanessa Valladares? On October 26, a source told the outlet that the High School Musical alum, 33, may have popped the question to his new girlfriend after less than a year of dating. Sorry, Troy Bolton lovers—this baller might be off the court for good.

The Down to Earth with Zac Efron star reportedly celebrated his 33rd birthday with a birthday party thrown by his new girlfriend Vanessa in early October. Guests included the Hemsworth brothers and radio host Kyle Sandilands, who confirmed Zac and Vanessa’s relationship via The Daily Mail. “Vanessa invited me. You couldn’t get a lovelier, sweeter girl. She knew everything, and she put everything together. She’s a sweetheart,” he said on his radio show at the time, adding, “He’s in love with this girl, Vanessa. They’re a beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just sweet.”

As it turns out, Zac’s birthday wasn’t the only cause for celebration. According to Woman’s Day‘s source, Vanessa, 25, was surprised after his party with a ring. “He gave it to her after the party—it was incredibly romantic,” the source said. “Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement.”

Speculation over Zac and Vanessa’s romance began in September 2020, after the pair were spotted holding hands while out and about in Byron Bay, Australia. A source told People at the time that “they started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together” to Thredbo, Australia (photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the pair disembarking from their flight home). The pair reportedly met at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe, where Vanessa (or “Ness”) worked at the time.

According to a separate source with Us Weekly, the pair’s relationship quickly became serious: “Things moved quickly, and Vanessa spends most nights at Zac’s house,” the insider said. “They are both very smitten with each other.” It is rumored that Zac originally had plans to fly home to the United States, but ultimately decided to stay put in Australia where he currently lives with his new girlfriend—or, shall we say, fiancée? Only time will tell for certain!