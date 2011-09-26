Is Your Son Gay? (Sadly) There’s An App For That

A new Android app being sold for1.99 in France promises to quell the anxieties of crazy mothers everywhere who sit up worrying at night about whether or not their son is a homosexual.

Basically, the app works like this: 20 questions are provided which apparently hold the key to the truth about your son’s sexual preference. (Oh, so it’s that simple? Great!) In light of the recent bullying that has led to multiple suicides of teens struggling with their sexuality, wouldn’t you say this is just a tad insensitive?

Jezebel conveniently translated the questions from French. Take a look:

1. Does he like to dress well, pay close attention to his outfits and brands?

2. He loves football?

3. Before birth, did you want that child is a girl?

4. He he been beaten or been involved in a fight?

5. He reads the sports pages?

6. He has a best friend?

7. He loves team sports?

8. He is discreet?

9. Is a fan of singers divas (Dalida, Mylne Farmer …)?

10. Remains there long in the bathroom?

11. Does he have a piercing in the tongue, the arch, nose or ear?

12. Does it take him a long time to do his hair?

13. You ask yourself questions about the sexual orientation of your son?

14. Are you divorced?

15. He likes musicals?

16. Did he introduced you to a girlfriend?

17. His father is very authoritarian to your son?

18. Is his father absent?

19. In his childhood, he was rather shy and quiet?

20. Does he get along with his father?

(I know it’s not the point, but I’m getting a kick out of all the broken English — particularly question #9 regarding “singers divas.”)

On a serious note, it bums me out that this is considered acceptable. I understand there is an overwhelming curiosity to know the truth about your children, but you have to let them grow and develop on their own if you ever want them to respect you.