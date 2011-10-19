Is Your Man ‘E-maintaining’ You?

Are you seeing a man who will reach out every few weeks with a generic question like”What’s up? How are you?” You take it to mean what it says. You believe it to be genuine so you open up about the latest happenings in your life, to which he always replies: “That’s cool.” This is usually followed by radio silence for about a week or so.

So he’s “just not that into you,” right? But just when you begin to settle on this sad fact, there he is texting you again, perhaps making an effort to be more engaging this time, saying things like, “What’s up? Saw your Facebook post, so funny” and when you open up a bit more he sets the bait saying, “We should have dinner soon.”

But do you ever have that date? No.

The Huffington Post describes this faux relationship teasing as being”e-maintained.” This techniquehas become quite popular amongst men since texting is so easily accomplished. With a broad opening like, “Hey what’s up” men can reach out to many woman all at once. By casting a wide net they can sift through who is interested and maintain those substance-less relationships easily through a few trite exchanges.

The Post claims “mainstream social ideas imply women are illogical when it comes to relationships and dating. Men engage in conscious maintenance as a way to keep women ‘calm’ so they can get what they want from their female partners (sex, attention, etc.).”

So the building blocks of happy healthy relationships such as basic human respect and regular affection translate to men as annoying, time-consuming steps to get what they want or simply to satisfy a need for attention or even boredom!

For men dating is all about options and e-maintenance is the easiest way to keep the Rolodex full. One man even compared it to dog walking!So if you want to graduate from being an option to the only option, don’t settle forflippant chat — go for the goods.