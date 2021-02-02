Is ‘Bachelor’ Villain Victoria Still Single After Her Breakup With Matt? Here’s What We Know

Has Queen Victoria found her king? Since she was eliminated on Matt James season of The Bachelor, fans have wanted to know if Victoria is still single after The Bachelor 2021…or if Bachelor Nation’s latest villain has finally found love.

Victoria was one of 32 women who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the January 4 premiere of The Bachelor season 25. From the minute she walked out of her limo with a crown on her head and the belief that she was the “Queen” of Matt’s Bachelor contestants, Bachelor Nation knew that she was the love-to-hate (or just hate-to-hate) contestant of the season. It didn’t take long for Victoria to start drama either. By episode 2, she feuded with contestant Marylynn Sienna, calling her “manipulative” and “toxic.” After Victoria expressed her opinions about Marylynn to Matt, Marylynn was sent home.

Victoria went on to bully Sarah Trott, who fainted at the second rose ceremony. When Sarah crashed a group date to talk to Matt, Victoria tormented her until Sarah eliminated herself from the competition. The next episode saw Victoria feud with Katie Thurston, who refused to apologize when Victoria accused Katie of being rude to her. (Katie, for her part, just held Victoria accountable for her actions.)

After weeks as season 25’s villain, Victoria’s Bachelor journey came to an end on the February 1 episode when Matt eliminated her after Ryan Claytor told Matt about how divisive Victoria was and how Victoria called Ryan a “ho” because she’s a dancer. Victoria’s elimination also came after she and Anna Redman spread a rumor that Brittany Galvin is an escort. When all the roses were given out and Victoria realized she was eliminated, she slammed Matt for listening to “hearsay” and not “facts” about her character. In her confessional, she also criticized Matt for standing there and not responding to her when she confronted him. So what’s Victoria’s Bachelor journey in a nutshell. But what’s her post-Bachelor life been like?

Is Victoria still single after The Bachelor?

The number-one question fans want to know after Victoria’s elimination is if she’s still single after Matt’s Bachelor season. So is Victoria dating anyone or is her relationship status the same since her breakup with Matt? It’s hard to say, but according to Victoria’s Instagram, there are no signs she’s found her king. While it’s possible that Victoria could be keeping her relationship private, viewers know from The Bachelor that she isn’t one to shy away from the spotlight and if she has found her royal counterparts, Bachelor Nation will be the first to know.

However, that doesn’t mean that Victoria hasn’t changed since The Bachelor. In an interview on Good Morning America in February 2021, Victoria took some accountability for her behavior on the show (such as when she took Catalina Morales’ crown.) “Snatching the crown was not my best moment looking back, but I meant it all in good fun,” she said. “They knew me and knew my heart and knew that I really never have ill intent, so I think they viewed it differently just because they know me.” She continued, “Honestly, it was all in good fun. If my words or actions hurt anyone I sincerely apologize and I’ll do better and hold myself accountable. I’m not a bully.” Victoria also noted in the interview that she thought she would be “well-received” by fans. Boy was that surprise.

As for what Victoria is looking for in a man, her Bachelor bio states that the “Queen” needs a “strong man” by her side who isn’t “controlling in any way, shape or form.” “Victoria knows she has a big personality and needs a strong man who can keep up but who won’t be controlling in any way, shape or form,” her bio reads.” “The top things Victoria’s needs in a relationship are loyalty, honesty and independence. Meditation and spirituality play a huge role in Victoria’s life and to find someone who also is would be a huge plus for her.”

Victoria also told ABC that she needs someone who matches her love language of physical touch and is also romantic. “Victoria loves romance, and with her love language being physical touch, she hopes to find someone who appreciates that side of her. Victoria truly has no filter, which she loves about herself…This girl knows what she wants, and good luck to anyone who tries to stop her!” her bio reads. For a full list of spoilers from Matt’s Bachelor season, click here.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

