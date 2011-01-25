Is Tom Ford America’s Next Top Male Model?

I know that Tom Ford is on the press tour to end all press tours to promote his eponymous Spring 2011 women’s collection, but he’s covered more magazines in the last few months than Justin Bieber and that’s damn impressive.

The February 2011 cover of Interview Magazine was just released, and Mr. Ford’s gorgeous mug is front and center, shot by Craig McDean. This comes on the heels of his appearances on the December/January issue of French Vogue, the February issue of Out, and a slew of foreign titles like Vogue Korea and GQ Japan.

I’m not looking forward to the day when Tom is sick of all the self-promotion and disappears from our newsstands indefinitely. If his career as a designer-slash-director somehow doesn’t work out, then he could always turn to modeling, don’t you think? Sorry Biebs, but I’d rather see Tom Ford’s face gracing a fashion mag any day.