Is Tiffany Getting Rid of Its Iconic Blue Box?

Few colors manage to set women’s hearts aflutter quite like Tiffany Blue, the iconic jeweler’s signature shade. As classic as it is, however, it might be due for a makeover.

According to Vogue UK, Tiffany’s new creative director, Francesca Amfitheatrof, told the September issue that she’s not afraid to make her mark by tweaking the beloved packaging

“I might do limited editions, maybe in a pattern,” she said. “I do love a mixture of patterns.”

Exhale, ladies: The move certainly won’t be permanent, but—despite what purists might think—changing things up in a limited capacity could be an interesting move for the retailer if the goal is to attract the younger, less established consumer.

As classic as the robins-egg hue is, it could be considered a bit patrician by certain standards. Plus, limited-edition items from established retailers—even if it’s in the form of packaging—could become fast collectors items, and create new buzz around the brand.

Still, there’s a whole lot of heritage steeped into Tiffany Blue: The color was selected by founder Charles Lewis Tiffany for the cover of Blue Book, Tiffany’s annual collection of exquisitely handcrafted jewels, first published in 1845. According to the brand’s site, the color may have been chosen because of the popularity of the turquoise gemstone in 19th-century jewelry. Plus, turquoise was also a favorite of Victorian brides who gave their attendants a dove-shaped brooch of turquoise as a wedding day memento.

Obviously, since then, the shade has become a symbol of elegance and sophistication, and probably will remain that way forever, though it’ll be interesting to see if and how Amfitheatrof decides to shake things up.

What do you think? Are Tiffany boxes due for a makeover, or should the classic be left alone? sound Off!