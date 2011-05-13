Is This Andrej Pejic Topless Cover Too Sexy For Newsstands?

Androgynous model Andrej Pejic has turned heads on account of his gender-bending look, but in the short time he’s been on the scene, he’s amassed thousands of fans from all over the world, as well as opened people’s eyes about the issues of sexuality and gender identity. However, one of the versatile model’s recent covers has come under scrutiny, and is even facing unfair censorship.

Elle.com is reporting that at a Dossier Journal party on Thursday night, the main topic of conversation was the controversy surrounding the publication’s most recent cover, which features Andrej wearing an open shirt, baring his chest.

National booksellers Barnes & Noble and Borders are insisting that the image be covered in order for it to stay on their newsstandseven though they are well aware that Andrej is a manand they are even forcing Dossier to pay for the black bags that are necessary to obscure the image.

So, even though Andrej is male, his issue must be housed in the same black bags that nudie mags like Playboy are hidden away in? That doesn’t seem fair, since there are no breasts in sight on the Dossier cover. What about titles like Men’s Fitness whose main objectives are to show off and celebrate the male physique? I mean, check out the pecs on the Flex magazine cover starsnow those are offensive.

I’ll admit, if I wasn’t as well-versed in the wonderful world of fashion as I am and didn’t know Andrej Pejic by name, I might think he was a woman at first glance, toobut he’s not, and that is abundantly clear on this cover. Yes, his facial bone structure, pouty lips and blonde curls are really played up in this Dossier shot, but it’s all done stylistically, and that by no means makes it inappropriate.

Even if the provocative shot makes certain people uncomfortable, it’s closed-minded and puritanical to force Dossier to censor the shirtless male on its cover.

Do you agree?