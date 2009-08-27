Is That Really Rihanna?

Whisper no more about Steven Klein’s rumored Rihanna spread for the September Issue of Italian Vogue. Appearing in the issues supplement RiRi is bold and beautiful, however barely recognizable. Not saying that Rihanna isn’t stunning, she looks as if she’s transformed from pop signer status, to a major model. Towering tall in awesome Valentino dress, we can’t wait to see more of the Rihanna gone glamorous spread. We’re sure the editorial wont be at all watered down.

[The Cut]