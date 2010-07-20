Is Taylor Momsen Already Bored Of Men? Nina Garcia Signs With Target!

SITES WE LOVE

Taylor Momsen needs to seriously stop trying to be 40. A writer for a Japanese mag interviewed the angsty teen and explained, She grins when asked if shes single, and replies that she is, that shes not into guys, waits a beat, then adds shes not gay but just bored of men and her best friend is her vibrator. (Celebuzz)



Taylor Momsen. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images

Vogue shutterbug Nick Knight got some famous help from the likes of Lady Gaga, Lily Cole and Rick Owens for his new SHOWStudio video which celebrates the human body and of course, fashion. (Vogue UK)

You’ll soon be able to get your Bloomingdale’s fix in Santa Monica, CA. The newly renovated space is located between the iconic Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica pier and opens August 6. (Bloomingdale’s)



Photo courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Gucci has released their Fall 2010 ads lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and at the risk of sounding so 2009, they are fierce. Raquel Zimmerman brings her serene blond beauty to the Marrakech scene alongside Nicola Jovanovic. (Gucci)



Photo courtesy of Gucci

Nina Garcia is one unstoppable fashion editor. The Project Runway judge and current top fashion girl at Marie Claire has signed to become Target’s fashion expert. At least somebody in fashion is raking in the big bucks. (WWD, subscription required)



TWITTER

RT @ IamBarRefaeli On the plane, saw my self on TV & I overheard a girl, who sit next to me, whispered to her friend “Is that her? On TV? Just now? OMG!” lol

Oh the lives of the rich and famous…

RT @ ElizandJames Happy Birthday, Gisele/freak of nature.

That could sound mean if it wasn’t so unfairly true.

RT @ Fashion_Critic_ embarrassed to be watching the live stream of Linsday Lohan reporting to jail on TMZ

Yah we’re just jealous we can’t right now. We can only be left to wonder if hers is more exciting that Paris’.

RT @ JuliaRoitfeld Nut heads @Rebecca_Dayan and @Anouck_Lepere http://tweetphoto.com/33835700

We hope there’s dancing involved!





RT @ ElieTahari Loved dinner at The Lion w @stephaniepratt and @VieLuxe. Great to see @jimmyfallon, Mick Jagger, LWren, Lorne Michaels at the next table!

Holy scene Elie Tahari (scratch Spencer Pratt’s sis).

RT @ annadellorusso WHY I LOVE BLOGGERS? Cause they make us IN CONTACT after years of DEAFNESS in own golden cells.So today we feel LESS LONELY!

Aw, Anna is Team Fashion Bloggers! Could all of those street style shots have anything to do with it?



