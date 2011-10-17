Is Spying on Your Future Guy a Do or Don’t?

It’s pretty easy to develop paranoiawhen it comes to dating in the city — especially online. Who knows if your date will remotely resemble his profile pic, actually IS single and has a fab loft in Soho? (Tragically, these kind of boasts eventually tend to reveal an overweight married father of two who actually lives in Riverside.)

The anonymity of online dating can mask many things. So PR manager Maire Coder hit upon the idea to turn her dating suspicions into a working businessmodel, holding classescalled Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing 101, in which she demonstrates exactly how to dissect the profile of a potential date.

Coder’s credo is :”People who have nothing to hide hide nothing.”

Some tips are common sense; if his profile pic was taken at a bar that has since closed you know not to expect him to look the same. Also pay attention to the little details. For example, Coder learned her prospective date was in a serious relationship after noticing a series of vacation shots he uploaded.

“It’s not like he has a personal photographer following him everywhere,” she says.

The more specific methods Marie suggests include calling the alumni office to verify he did indeed graduate from said school, calling his company switchboard late at night to listen for his name and checking Intelius.com for public records of any suits in his past. In more extreme cases, she even advocates taking a strand of his hair for a mail-order drug test. (Yes, this is seriously psycho in our books too.)

But after hearing some of the horror stories you might want to reconsider.NY Mag reports:

One went to the library to look up her boyfriend in old White Pages and found his wife’s name listed with the number. Another had a background check run on hers and discovered that he’d had a restraining order taken out against him. A third used a drug-identifier website to find out that her boyfriend was on an antidepressant—she never told him she knew but was put at ease about his low libido.

Coder compares her techniques to self-defense, like an armor that allows you to find out exactly who you’re dealing with before you go on a date.I’d like to think most of these means aren’t necessary, but in this day and age it’s nice to know you can weed out the serial gropers and cheaters from that successful single guy who’s just looking for a love connection.