Is Scarlett Johansson A Bitter Ex?

Gorgeous Hollywood goddess, style star, total A-lister, every guy’s dream and every girl’s nightmare — these are just a few ways to describe the ever-so-beautiful and talented Scarlett Johansson. And apparently, there’s a new title to add to long list of greatness — bitter ex!

Word on the street is that ScarJo is totally jealous of ex-hubby Ryan Reynolds‘ love affair with America’s “It Girl” Blake Lively. A source told Us Weekly that Scarlett is upset that Ryan has moved on, even though she ditched him over a year ago and has since then rebounded likes of Sean Penn and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“Scarlett is pissed that he’s not under her spell anymore,” according to the source. “She realized what a great catch Ryan was.”

Initially, Ryan wanted to work things out with Scarlett when she first filed for divorce. However, once it was reported that she was parading around with Sean Penn almost immediately, Ryan moved on.

I think it’s pretty silly of Scarlett to be jealous of Ryan’s happiness. After all, she’s the one who decided to call it quits on their two year marriage.

Finally, something that doesn’t look good on Scarlett…bitterness!