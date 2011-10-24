Is Ryan Reynolds An Upgrade For Blake Lively?

Last week, we addressed the news that Scarlett Johansson was reportedly hooking up with dimpled indie darling Joseph Gordon Levitt, and asked whether this was an upgrade or a downgrade from her laundry list of previous men (including ex-hubby Ryan Reynolds). Many of you felt that JGL was a total upgrade — but don’t cry for Ryan — trust me, he’s doing just fine. He spent his birthday yesterday with the impossibly leggy Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, who according to People, is officially his girlfriend.

Despite a confirmation that Blake and former flame Leonardo DiCaprio split a few weeks back, I somehow thought they would get back together because they’re both equally blonde, blue-eyed and perfect looking. Their whirlwind romance was constant tabloid fodder this past summer, and frankly, I was sad to see it end.

Dating Leonardo was obviously a huge honor for Blake. Not only did it skyrocket her to the top of the A-list, but she was fulfilling every girl’s dream (circa 1997). My favorite moment of their relationship can be described as the ultimate #WhiteGirlProblem — on the day those nude photos of Blake showing off her naughty bits for an iPhone broke, she was photographed looking angry on a water taxi to a yacht in Venice, Italy. (Ugh, dealing with a pesky sex scandal while on vacation with that dude who starred in Titanic. It’s exhausting, let me tell you.)

Prior to Leo, Blake was with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley for three years. They were adorable — mainly because their characters on the show were dating as well. My guess is that the relationship ultimately ended because she got super famous and he will probably be known as “Lonely Boy from Brooklyn” for the next decade.

My ultimate conclusion here is that Ryan is an upgrade for Blake. In all honesty, I’m not his biggest fan – and he’s not exactly that much younger than Leo (he’s 34, Blake is 24), but he seems a wee bit more down to earth. Leo is sort of in a class of his own, and that class involves endless bottles, endless models, private jets and parties. He’s on his way to being the next George Clooney, so being with someone like Ryan is probably good for her. Also, she’s definitely hotter than him. And isn’t that really the most important part of a relationship anyway?

What do you guys think? Is Ryan an upgrade for Blake?