Is Online Dating Still Taboo? The Male Opinion, gchat Style

My girlfriends and I will frequently turn to our guy friends when we want an unbiased male’s perspective on matters of the heart, if you will. The guys I know tell it like it is, make no apologies for it and have no qualms about it no matter how inappropriate or offensive they may come off. They may be harsh at times, but sometimes it’s exactly what a girl needs to hear. Those of you who’ve read the now famous What Guys Like article know exactly what I mean.
You already know how they feel about women’s man repelling fashion trends, now find out how they feel about online dating. This time around, I through a couple of extra girlfriends into the chat for good measure. And trust me, it didn’t make the boys hold back one bit. I chimed in once or twice, but I mostly just sat back, relaxed and watched the madness unfold. You’ll want to make sure to click through to page two for, what I think is, the funniest part of the whole gchat conversation.
cassidy.b: ok, I believe were are because I had a topic I wanted to discuss
Niko: DO IT GIRL
cassidy.b: ok team THOUGHTS ON ONLINE DATING
cassidy.b: should you/shouldnt you/pros/cons/yay/nay
ben: im pretty against it unless u live in some remote place
rillrohnston: everyone on the internet is crazy avoid
me: I just think there are still a lot of negative connotations attached, but this new dating app StreetSpark is pretty legit
cassidy.b: ok so heres the thing I was minding my own on Sunday, kicking it with two friends and talking to one in nyc later that afternoon and ALL of those f*&kers had Okcupid dates that night
Niko: here is the lay of the land if you will, there are def reasons why it is bad and def reasons why it is good, but what it comes down to, is to me, its desperate
ben: i would feel super awkward doing that, and im a pretty outgoing person
Niko: it is you giving up saying that i can’t meet people the normal way so i will look online where people hide behind there screens
rillrohnston: my friend is marrying some chick he met on okcupid. And yes, he is a very strange man
cassidy.b: I mean all of my friends are normal and THEY have it and get lizzaid ALL the time from it
Niko: cass lets be for real here ALLL of your friends are not normal
ben: ur normal friends are getting slayed on internet dates? And ya cass i dont think ur friends are that normal off hand
cassidy.b: hahahaha bennnnn you havent even met me!
ben: thats why i said off hand haha
gabriela has joined
Niko: to me its just not the same as meeting someone in person. no one chooses to do online dating over real dating
gabriela: perfect topic, guess what i did today? Someone hired me to shoot their online dating profile pics for like 4 dif sites
Niko: they decide after failing at real dating to go to online dating, which is where allll the negative vibes come from
ben: i feel like some girls do it cuz its easy
gabriela: its not easy at all
rillrohnston: its for people who don’t drink
cassidy.b: bill that is just not true
ben: they can look through a buncha dudes and be like ok, I would let him inside me
cassidy.b: hahaa its like getting thru the riffraff withOUT beer goggles
ben: if ur a guy u just have to wait to get chosen to be used for your man parts
cassidy.b: yo is andrea still here? StreetSpark is like Grindr for straight ppl, which is what has NEEDED to happen for SO long
gabriela: ahhh totally
me: Yeah they just moved to the US
Niko: online dating still hasn’t been totally accepted in normal society which is the problem
cassidy.b: I dont think theres any real resolution. i think that there ARE some weirdos on it but theres GOTTA be some normal peeps on it too
gabriela: weirdos yes. but totally normal cool people, yes too
Niko: ok let me ask this How do you go from chatting online to the first meet up? do you make it quick and risk being raped or do you tlak for made long and get comfortable
ben: theoretically if im trying to butcher you and make a suit out of your skin I would probly meet u via online dating
Niko: and when you meet someone online, don’t you already have a preconceived expectation of them? where as when you meet a stranger you dont know a thing and CANT be let down
cassidy.b: dude! remember when I met that weirdo in MY OFFICE? the point is that weirdos are everywhere!
Niko: Cass, and gab do you think that meeting someone online is because you are unsuccessful meeting people in person or is it just another revenue stream
rillrohnston: its like hunting w/ dynamite. u nix out all the peeps you would never hook up w/
ben: solid analogy
cassidy.b: I think that everyone will pick up what i am putting down
ben: im bout to hop on j date right now
cassidy.b: it is CROOSH to diversify your porfolio but likeright now y’alls is at work f*&king around on the internet. youre not at a bar meeting ppl where as online dating provides ANOTHER (not the only) venue for scooping
ben: im spitting on fbook though all day
cassidy.b: but you already KNOW the ppl on fb
ben: i like dipping in my own circles not really though and i see your point