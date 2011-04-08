Is Online Dating Still Taboo? The Male Opinion, gchat Style

My girlfriends and I will frequently turn to our guy friends when we want an unbiased male’s perspective on matters of the heart, if you will. The guys I know tell it like it is, make no apologies for it and have no qualms about it no matter how inappropriate or offensive they may come off. They may be harsh at times, but sometimes it’s exactly what a girl needs to hear. Those of you who’ve read the now famous What Guys Like article know exactly what I mean.

You already know how they feel about women’s man repelling fashion trends, now find out how they feel about online dating. This time around, I through a couple of extra girlfriends into the chat for good measure. And trust me, it didn’t make the boys hold back one bit. I chimed in once or twice, but I mostly just sat back, relaxed and watched the madness unfold. You’ll want to make sure to click through to page two for, what I think is, the funniest part of the whole gchat conversation.

cassidy.b: ok, I believe were are because I had a topic I wanted to discuss

Niko: DO IT GIRL

cassidy.b: ok team THOUGHTS ON ONLINE DATING

cassidy.b: should you/shouldnt you/pros/cons/yay/nay

ben: im pretty against it unless u live in some remote place

rillrohnston: everyone on the internet is crazy avoid

me: I just think there are still a lot of negative connotations attached, but this new dating app StreetSpark is pretty legit

cassidy.b: ok so heres the thing I was minding my own on Sunday, kicking it with two friends and talking to one in nyc later that afternoon and ALL of those f*&kers had Okcupid dates that night

Niko: here is the lay of the land if you will, there are def reasons why it is bad and def reasons why it is good, but what it comes down to, is to me, its desperate

ben: i would feel super awkward doing that, and im a pretty outgoing person

Niko: it is you giving up saying that i can’t meet people the normal way so i will look online where people hide behind there screens

rillrohnston: my friend is marrying some chick he met on okcupid. And yes, he is a very strange man

cassidy.b: I mean all of my friends are normal and THEY have it and get lizzaid ALL the time from it

Niko: cass lets be for real here ALLL of your friends are not normal



ben: ur normal friends are getting slayed on internet dates? And ya cass i dont think ur friends are that normal off hand

cassidy.b: hahahaha bennnnn you havent even met me!

ben: thats why i said off hand haha

gabriela has joined

Niko: to me its just not the same as meeting someone in person. no one chooses to do online dating over real dating

gabriela: perfect topic, guess what i did today? Someone hired me to shoot their online dating profile pics for like 4 dif sites

Niko: they decide after failing at real dating to go to online dating, which is where allll the negative vibes come from

ben: i feel like some girls do it cuz its easy

gabriela: its not easy at all

rillrohnston: its for people who don’t drink

cassidy.b: bill that is just not true





ben: they can look through a buncha dudes and be like ok, I would let him inside me

cassidy.b: hahaa its like getting thru the riffraff withOUT beer goggles

ben: if ur a guy u just have to wait to get chosen to be used for your man parts

cassidy.b: yo is andrea still here? StreetSpark is like Grindr for straight ppl, which is what has NEEDED to happen for SO long

gabriela: ahhh totally

me: Yeah they just moved to the US

Niko: online dating still hasn’t been totally accepted in normal society which is the problem

cassidy.b: I dont think theres any real resolution. i think that there ARE some weirdos on it but theres GOTTA be some normal peeps on it too

gabriela: weirdos yes. but totally normal cool people, yes too

Niko: ok let me ask this How do you go from chatting online to the first meet up? do you make it quick and risk being raped or do you tlak for made long and get comfortable

ben: theoretically if im trying to butcher you and make a suit out of your skin I would probly meet u via online dating

Niko: and when you meet someone online, don’t you already have a preconceived expectation of them? where as when you meet a stranger you dont know a thing and CANT be let down

cassidy.b: dude! remember when I met that weirdo in MY OFFICE? the point is that weirdos are everywhere!

Niko: Cass, and gab do you think that meeting someone online is because you are unsuccessful meeting people in person or is it just another revenue stream

rillrohnston: its like hunting w/ dynamite. u nix out all the peeps you would never hook up w/

ben: solid analogy

cassidy.b: I think that everyone will pick up what i am putting down

ben: im bout to hop on j date right now

cassidy.b: it is CROOSH to diversify your porfolio but likeright now y’alls is at work f*&king around on the internet. youre not at a bar meeting ppl where as online dating provides ANOTHER (not the only) venue for scooping

ben: im spitting on fbook though all day

cassidy.b: but you already KNOW the ppl on fb

ben: i like dipping in my own circles not really though and i see your point