Is Nicki Minaj Engaged? See Her Giant Heart-Shaped Diamond Ring

Celebrities can be a furtive bunch—instead of just announcing something, they often tease it out on social media in the hopes we’re left wondering what a certain photo means, if anything. To wit: Nicki Minaj‘s new Instagram pic that shows a giant heart-shaped diamond ring on that finger.

Obviously, the rock could mean she’s engaged to her rapper boyfriend Meek Mill, although Us Weekly points out that is very well might be a publicity stunt to hawk her duet with Mill, “Buy A Heart.”

Whether Nicki and Meek are tying the knot or not, one thing’s clear: Heart-shaped diamonds are so in this year. Check out the Insta snap below and decide for yourself.