Did He Quit? Here’s Why Nick Cannon Isn’t Hosting ‘The Masked Singer’ For Now

If you’re a longtime fan of The Masked Singer, you may want to know if Nick Cannon is returning to The Masked Singer season 5 or if he quit as the host of the reality TV singing competition for good.

Cannon—who has hosted The Masked Singer since its first season in 2019—was noticeably absent from promos for the current season. Why? Well, according to Variety, Cannon was replaced by actress Niecy Nash as the host for several episodes of season 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Variety reported in February 2021 that Nash took over as The Masked Singer’s host right before production started for season 5. Cannon fans have nothing to worry about, however, as the magazine also reported that the comedian will return as the host of The Masked Singer later in the season.

The Masked Singer season 5, which premieres on Wednesday, March 10, also marks the return of judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. For those who are unfamiliar with the show, The Masked Singer—which is based on the South Korean singing competition, The King of Mask Singer—sees celebrities perform in head-to-toe costumes as the judges and audiences at home try to guess who they are.

One by one, the celebrities are eliminated and reveal themselves until there is one masked singer standing. That contestant is declared the winner of The Masked Singer. In the past, The Masked Singer’s winners have included T-Pain (a.k.a. Monster), Wayne Brady (a.k.a. Fox), Kandi Burruss (a.k.a. Night Angel) and LeAnn Rimes (a.k.a. Sun).

However, the lack of Cannon in the first few episodes isn’t the only change to season 5. FOX announced in February 2021 that the new season will introduce wildcard rounds, where wildcard contestants will take the stage at the end of the show for a chance to unseat another contestant and join the race for the golden mask trophy.

According to FOX, there will be 10 non-wildcard contestants split into two groups of five: Group A and Group B, which is much less than previous seasons which saw almost twice as many contestants. Including the wildcard contestants, season 5’s cast boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl performances, six Olympic Gold Medals and two World Records. We can’t wait.

The Masked Singer season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.