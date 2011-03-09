Is Fashion the New Hollywood of Substance Abuse?

It’s an industry based on beautiful people, money, having lots of money, spending lots of money, going to the most insane parties in the world and having lots of fun at them while wearing the beautiful clothes you spent lots of money on.

For designers in this industry, that lifestyle is melded with intense pressure to be creative, but, you know, also make millions of dollars for your brand. You’re meant to be famous, fabulous, and make your boss rich. Does fashion take young, ambitious designers and make them into addicts? The recent breakdown of Christophe Decarnin, the past drug use of Marc Jacobs, the recent Galliano mess and the suicide and drug abuse of Alexander McQueen might make you answer yes, but is it the full story?

WWD spoke to expert, Don Serratt, chief executive officer at Life Works, a private treatment center in the U.K., who thinks the phenomenon is not so much a matter of joining the party, but numbing the pain, Addiction is rife in the creative industry as there is a tremendous amount of pressure to produce the next big thing, Creative [people], by definition, are sensitive individuals. This sensitivity makes them more vulnerable to being hurt [when criticized or told their work is bad]. My feeling is that the pain is more intense for them, so they medicate.

The former business partner of Yves Saint Laurent another designer who succumbed to substance abuse Pierre Berg, disagrees with the sensitive people sentiment, calling a bit of whining, if you will and telling the trade, I have a lot more sympathy for people who have to take the train to work every day. What a load of nonsense! No, no, no, continuing, Designers are artisans who are extremely privileged to have a poetic profession. They are not artists. We have to stop saying that they are.

Robert Duffy, Marc Jacobs’ business partner and president of Marc Jacobs International, also disagrees that the fashion industry breeds substance abuse, comparing it to that other scapegoat for bad behavior Hollywood. You cannot blame the industry, Duffy told WWD, The majority of actors are not drug addicts, the majority of designers are not drug addicts.

Does the pressure of a glamorous industry create drug users? Or if you rounded up enough accountants would there also be substance abusers? It’s difficult to gauge, but I don’t think it should be dismissed.