Is Miu Miu Promoting An Unhealthy Body Image?

Victoria’s Secret might be out of the hot seat for the moment when it comes to the use of super skinny models. Miu Miu faced scrutiny from the Advertising Standards Authority in the UK following a couple of complaints that one of the models, Kasia Struss, was “significantly underweight,” making the ad “irresponsible.” The Telegraph reports that, after careful consideration, the ASA ruled that the campaign did not violate social responsibility guidelines and would be allowed to run in Britain. The official ruling stated:

“The ASA noted that the model in the ad was slim, and that the lighting effects, make-up and low-cut dress emphasised her body shape. However, we considered that the ad was typical of those used for fashion products and that the model did not look significantly underweight. We therefore concluded that the ad was not irresponsible.”

A Miu Miu spokesperson defended the campaignwhich also features Sasha Pivovarovaby saying, “The campaign was dramatic and high fashion and featured statuesque models,” which I completely agree with. The lighting, striking makeup and models’ physiques are no different than those featured in editorials from British magazines like LOVE and Dazed & Confused.

We’re used to the ASA overreacting a bitthey recently banned a YSL fragrance ad because it was suggestive of drug usebut we agree with its levelheaded ruling in respect to the ad since this Miu Miu censure seems kind of random. How can you judge one label’s ad when almost all of the luxury brand campaigns are guilty of the same thing? These days, when it comes to high fashion imagery and runway shows, thin models just come with the territorywhether we like it or notand it will until the industry as a whole changes its standards.

Do you think the Miu Miu spring ad campaign is promoting an unhealthy body image?

Photo: Mert & Marcus for Miu Miu