Is Miley Cyrus Dating Patrick Schwarzenegger?

First Katy Perry took Taylor Swift’s sloppy seconds, and now it’s Miley Cyrus! E! News is reporting that the new face of MAC Viva Glam is casually dating Patrick Schwarzenegger, 21, who romanced Swift a few years ago.

While neither rep would comment on their clients’ relationships, Miley, also 21, was spotted at Schwarzenegger’s L.A. apartment Halloween morning as they geared up for the night’s festivities. The night before, the pair attended a haunted hay ride with a small group of friends, although onlookers spotted no PDA from the couple.

Multiple sources have confirmed to E! News that Miley and the USC student and model aren’t “officially together,” but they are “good friends.” But together or not, some say Schwarzenegger’s family is none too pleased with his new hangout buddy. Entertainment Tonight has a source that claims Patrick’s family (which includes dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver), “has tried to talk him out of dating Miley, preferring one of his exes and fearing Miley might get him hooked on the Hollywood scene.”

But considering Patrick made headlines for dating Swift (and also made out with Ariana Grande in her video for “Right There”) is it any surprise that he moved on to another Hollywood starlet? Not if you look back to a 2011 interview he did with Details Magazine! “My eye, though, is set on Miley,” he said at the time.

Foreshadowing!