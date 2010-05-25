Is Michelle Trachtenberg A ‘Samantha’? Rocks Bold Red Marchesa For ‘Sex and the City 2’ Premiere

Michelle Trachtenberg channeled her inner Samantha in a curve-hugging, strapless red lace dress with draped chiffon overlay for the Sex and the City 2 premiere in NYC last night. The Gossip Girl offset the Notte by Marchesa bold mini with a chunky gold necklace and edgy accessories including studded pumps and black clutch, not to mention jet black nails.

As for the rest of her red carpet beauty routine, Michelle kept her look subtle with lightly powdered skin, a nude lip, sleek straight hair and a subdued cat eye smartly letting the frock speak for itself. What do you think of the actress in one of the hottest colors of the season? Let us know in the comments.

Related:

Cameron Diaz Shows Some Leg In Red Mini

Shop the Celeb Look Kate Moss

