There’s a Theory Megan Fox Is Pregnant—She ‘Didn’t Drink Alcohol’ After MGK Sang About Their ‘Unborn Child’

A clue? After Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, fans have this question in mind: Is Megan Fox pregnant?

The Mainstream Sellout singer performed his song “Twin Flame” at the BBMAs on May 15, 2022. “I wrote this song for my wife,” he said, introducing the track. He then said, “This is for our unborn child” as the sound of a heartbeat played. The internet speculated that the message was for his fiancée, Megan Fox. The couple has not confirmed if they are married or are expecting a child together.

A new development sparked further pregnancy rumors when an insider reported that Megan did not drink alcohol at Diddy’s BBMAs afterparty. “She didn’t drink alcohol all night,” a source told Page Six. Diddy was promoting his Deleon tequila line at his afterparty at Las Vegas club staple, Tao. Megan didn’t stop for a second and “immediately hit the dance floor.”

While avoiding alcohol is a typical adjustment for any pregnancy, it may not be entirely out of the norm for Megan. The Transformers alum revealed in a Who What Wear video in 2021 that she stopped drinking alcohol in 2009 after she was being “belligerent and said a bunch of s–t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan announced their engagement in January 2022 after over a year of dating. The New Girl actress and the musician have been together since 2020 after meeting on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Megan was separated from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Megan hinted at her plans to start a family with MGK in the past. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan, along with her bestie Kourtney Kardashian, introduced MGK’s performance of his new single “Papercuts.” Kourtney’s boyfriend-now-husband Travis Barker collaborated with MGK on the song. “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies,” Megan said at the VMAs.