Is ‘Love at First Sight’ Only Real For Narcissists?

It’s still highly debatable whether or not ‘love at first sight‘ exists. There is no scientific way to prove that the notion is or isn’t real, but according to a University of Aberdeen study, it has nothing to do with romance, and everything to do with sex and ego. While the study is a few years old, it offers some very interesting insights on the correlation between attraction and narcissism. Researcher Ben Jones explains,

“Social signals about how attracted someone else is to you actually seem to be quite important. You are attracted to people who are attracted to you, and that shows attractiveness is not just about physical beauty.”

We all know that there are certain physical cues – like smiling and direct eye contact – that automatically give off an “I’m into you vibe.” Knowing this, Jones and his team had volunteers rate the attractiveness of four different sets of digital images: women looking happy, women looking disgusted, men looking happy and men looking disgusted, with some faces looking directly at the camera and some with their gaze averted. Jones explains the findings,

“What we found at the most basic level is that people like faces with direct gaze more than they like the same faces with averted gaze. In other words, people find it more attractive when they are being looked at.”

While all the findings make a lot of sense, I think it’s a major stretch to say that attraction and “love at first sight” are all about how big of an ego you have. If we’re being honest with ourselves, then I can’t think of one person I know who would say they don’t like receiving some level of attention from the opposite sex.

It’s human nature to be drawn to people that are drawn to you – it’s flattering, it’s an ego boost and there’s nothing wrong with it. So, if “love at first sight” is for narcissists, then that only tells me one thing: we must all be narcissists.

