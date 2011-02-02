Is Lauren Hutton This Season’s Top Model?

The 67-year old style icon Lauren Hutton is showing no signs of slowing down. So far for Spring 2011, she’s walked in Tom Ford‘s exclusive, celebrity-studded fashion show, self-styled a feature for J. Crew, and posed for Ryan McGinley’s Club Monaco campaign, where she’s featured among some of the coolest (and best looking) kids around, like Tali Lennox and Lou Doillon. She also covered the last issue of LOVE, and although that seems like forever ago, it’s a pretty huge deal. Now you can expect to see Hutton’s gorgeous face plastered around New York City come Fashion Week, when Alexis Bittar releases his Spring 2011 poster campaign.

The jewelry designer, who is the 2010 CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year, has known the actress for twenty years, and photographer Jack Pierson shot the intimate portrait of Hutton decked out in Bittar’s jewels. Between her flawless, all-American style and his unique baubles, we’re huge fans of this dream team and plan on snatching up the first one of these posters we find.

Photo via WWD