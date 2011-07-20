Is Lagerfeld’s Collaboration with Macy’s Going Too Far?

Apparently, Macy’s is not yet talking about its highly anticipated collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld for its impulse line, in fact, according WWD, “Macy’s officials were not available for comment Tuesday about the collaboration.”

They department store, however, is slated to release details later on today. Here’s what we know now according to the trade: 1. The collection will be available in stores beyond Macy’s flagships in New York and Chicago, including for sale online. 2. Lagerfeld is following Matthew Williamson’s collection, and will be followed up by a collaboration with Giambattista Valli. 3. Lagerfeld’s line will be for Fall, but then he will release exclusive product for holiday 2011 with two other, to-be-named designers. 4. The line will include some Lagerfeld personal inspiration like, “some high-collared pieces as well as edgier, rock ‘n’ roll looks.”

So, Macy’s is working with designers to elevate its brand image, which is a great idea. However, when Lagerfeld’s wares are going to be sold alongside Ed Hardy, you have to wonder if it’s good for his brand image. Collaborating with high end stores like H&M and Topshop seems safer in that their brand images are already established, girls know who they are, they shop them, they love them, they represent “affordable fashion.”

Getting involved with department stores is way more of a mixed bag. You’re opening yourself up as a designer to be sold alongside, well, again, Ed Hardy, when normally, you’re alongside, well, YSL. Lagerfeld is the designer for Chanel and Fendi, should he be allowing himself to cozy next to Christian Audigier or am I just thinking like a brand snob?