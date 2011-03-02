Is Lady Gaga’s New Video A Spoiler For Today’s Mugler Show?

We were all waiting for it, and now it’s here! On his blog, Nicola Formichettiwho must be insanely busy with preparations for his Mugler womenswear show this evening in Parishas posted a scene-by-scene breakdown of the looks Lady Gaga wears in her video for Born This Way. Aside from some Pamela Love and Alexis Bittar jewelry, and a cameo by Raquel Zimmermann (!), we didn’t recognize too many names listed in the fashion credits, except one that was repeated time and time again: Mugler. Obviously.

So, we got to thinking: Could the looks that Lady Gaga premiered in her video be a preview of Formichetti’s first Mugler women’s collection that walks later today? Born This Way had a very evident “alien” theme, as did the inspiration images that the designer released leading up to his show. Gaga announced via Twitter that she would be walking the Mugler runway, so if her ensembles in the video are any indication, she’ll definitely model something super weird. A couple of examples are below.

This strong-shouldered suit looked great on Gaga, and it really accentuates the shoulder implant-type things that she’s been rocking to promote her new singleand possibly the “new race” she’s been talking so much about. I can see this as a runway look possibility, for sure.

These knife shoes are also credited to Mugler, and they look just about as dauntingand dangerousas those heel-less Nina Ricci platforms that Gaga wears around town. But, she was able to walk pretty well in the McQueen armadillo heels in the Bad Romance video, so I wouldn’t be too shocked if she wore these down the runway.

What are you expecting from Formichetti’s upcoming Mugler show and Lady Gaga’s debut as a model? More importantly, are you as excited as I am to see what will go down?