Is Lady Gaga’s Lil’ Sis the Next Great Fashion Designer?

We all met Lady Gaga‘s little sisterNatali Germanotta when she had a little cameo in the epic “Telephone” video alongside her sibling and Beyonc. Not a bad gig, right? We’re willing to bet that’s not the last time her sis will step in to help boost her career: Natali is a fashion student, and according to WWD, she isin the running to design costumes for a new off-Broadway show named “Simon Says.” The play will make its debut this fall in New York City, and a job as a costume designer could really help to kick-start the 19-year-old’s career in fashion.

Natali has already interned for the New York-based eco-friendly designerAllison Parris, who has nothing but wonderful things to say about the littlest Gaga:

“Natali has an edgier sense of style like her sister. Initially when she went to the Grammys a few years ago, she wore one of our little lace trapeze dresses, but she styled it up with leather and hardware. She is so nice and so easy to work with. She is such a great girl.”

If this costume design gig falls through, we bet that Lady Gaga could make a quick phone call to Nicola Formichetti at Mugler or Jean Paul Gaultier or Donatella Versace (OK, pretty much anyone) to find Natali another sick internship. Perhaps she can design for the Haus of Gaga? Either way, when it comes to the next generation of great American fashion designers, we should probably keep an eye out for this girl.

Photo via SIPA