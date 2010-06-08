Is Lady Gaga’s ‘Alejandro’ Music Video Copying Madonna?

Lady Gaga’s ‘Alejandro’ video

Lady Gaga is becoming almost as famous for her highly stylized music videos as she is her outrageous fashions, almost. The nearly nine-minute ‘Alejandro’ video directed by Madonna favorite, photog Steven Klein, debuts today and is more fashion than camp could Gaga be turning over a new leaf? After all, if there’s one thing to learn from the Material Girl it’s that reinvention = longevity.

The video for the song from her album The Fame Monster is not only spearheaded by a Madonna collborator, but it has the Material Girl’s mark all over it as well. From references to Catholicism a l Like a Prayer to an overall appreciation for sexy Latin men, think Take a Bow and um, Jesus Luz.

Loving all of those scantily clad male dancers? The Lady reveals to Just Jared, that the conceit of the video is the purity of my friendships with my gay friends, and how Ive been unable to find that with a straight man in my life. Its a celebration and an admiration of gay love it confesses my envy of the courage and bravery they require to be together.”

As far as the fashion, we love the gothic bent and YSL circa Fall 2008 black bowl-cut wigs on the guys, though we were thrown off by the nearly nude men in heels. The girl of the hour however, reveals her minimal side, and spends much of the production in a simple nude-hued bra and underwear set or black vest and trouser look.

There is one place where the often-pantless one tops Madge though, instead of a Gaultier cone bra, Gaga opted for a machine gun brassiere. No one’s ever accused the New York native of subtlety.

