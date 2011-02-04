Is Lady Gaga The New Face Of SUPREME?

I just picked up the new issue of Purple Magazine, and being the Little Monster that I am, I flipped directly to the Lady Gaga editorial that was listed on the cover, shot by none other than Terry Richardson. But instead of modeling avant garde runway looks, the pop star is dressed exclusively in clothing by the downtown New York skate brand, SUPREME.

Gaga was born and raised in NYC, and it is fitting that she’d be a huge fan of the brand, which embodies the spirit of the counter-culture skaters, punks, artists, designers and musicians all living in downtown Manhattan. Not one to shy away from rebellion, the singer got her start playing gigs on the Lower East Side, and is now showing the New York kids at SUPREME her unwavering support.

Olivier Zahm writes that the images will soon be plastered all over the city, but the superstar herself chose to debut them exclusively in Purple. Click through for more of the glory that is Lady Gaga for SUPREME, and let’s all keep our fingers crossed that she’ll never try to skateboard in those shoes.