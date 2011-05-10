Is Kristen McMenamy Spring 2011’s Top Model?

Kristen McMenamy, the 46-year-old supermodel whose work in the late ’80s and ’90s made her an icon, is back and better than ever. Her recent Vogue Italia cover shoot got a lot of attention since she’s wearing a barely-there bathing suit, and her Summer 2011 cover of i-D was just released, where she rocks witchy white hair, wearing the Givenchy crown of thorns.

Yesterday, the model walked in the Chanel Resort 2011 show in France, sporting a number of looks, includingonce againa swimsuit; Karl Lagerfeld must be a fan, since she also closed the 2011 Chanel Haute Couture show back in January. As icing on the cake, McMenamy was chosen as one of the faces of Louis Vuitton for Spring 2011, alongside Freja Beha Erichsen and Raquel Zimmermann.

Androgyny is all the rage nowadays (hi, Andrej Pejic!) and no one owns that look quite like McMenamy does. Plus, the mother of three looks amazing.

Do you want to see more of Kristen McMenamy this spring? Because we can’t get enough of her.