Is Kim Kardashian Stealing Jewelry Designs?

While tons of designers would kill for a Kardashian to wear their work, CFDA award-winning jewelry designer Alexis Bittar has had enough. Apparently, his team has been sending Kim Kardashian pieces to wear for years now and he believes that she is ripping off his designs for her new line, Belle Noel.

Alexis shared his concerns with the New York Post, stating, “I passed the Dash pop up store on Broadway, and I saw that Kim’s pieces were very similar to mine, and she definitely has been taking note (of my designs). The tricky thing is that we have sent pieces to Kim in the past to wear, so now I have told my staff we cannot send anything to her. She was definitely influenced by my designs without a doubt.”

While I’m sure Belle Noel isn’t the most original line on the market, I doubt Kim deliberately copied anyone – especially since Bittar’s work resembles many other brands. Oh, and obviously there’s a possibility that Kim saw her own designs for the first time at the launch party. Let’s be honest. Frankly, what this seems like to me is that Bittar is trying to drum up a little publicity. And if anyone can drum up publicity, it’s a member of the Kardashian klan!