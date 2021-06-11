Kanye ‘Moving On’ With Irina Makes Dating ‘Easier’ for Kim Amid Rumors She’s With Van Jones

Given that her ex-husband Kanye West is now reportedly dating Irina Shayk, many are wondering if Kim has moved on too. Specifically, some fans are asking, is Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones? Well, it may be too early to tell—but sources are saying that Kanye’s latest romance makes it “easier” for Kim to find a new boo of her own.

“Kim kind of feels relief that Kanye is starting to date,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told HollywoodLife in a report published on Friday, June 11. “She doesn’t want [them] to be at odds and if she were to worry or complain that he is dating it would just turn on her once she starts doing the same,” the source continued, noting, that Kim, 40, “is as cool with Kanye moving on as one could be. It is all about the process and she is going through all the emotional moments of it all.”

News of Kim’s reaction comes just days after Kanye and Irina sparked dating speculation when they were photographed spending the rapper’s 44th birthday together on Tuesday, June 8. Photos published by The Daily Mail on Wednesday, June 9, show the pair on vacation and looking all smiles as they toured a private vineyard in the South of France. Sources later confirmed that the Yeezy designer and model, 35, were “100% romantically together,” according to TMZ.

Another insider who spoke to HollywoodLife adds that Kim just “wants Kanye to be happy,” as “she has no intention of holding him back from dating.” The SKIMS founder reportedly knew about her ex-husband’s new relationship: “She’s aware that he’s been seen spending time with Irina and she’s totally fine with it,” the source said. “She’s got every intention of staying out of Kanye’s personal life. If it involves her kids in any way that will be different, but as far as him dating and having fun on his own time, she’s all for it.”

The insider continued, “There is zero jealousy on her part and to be honest if he’s happily moved on it will make it easier for her to date again too, so this is a good thing.”

This isn’t the first time sources have mentioned Kim being open to Kanye moving on so soon. On the same day Kanye was spotted out with Irina in France, an insider told The Sun that the KKW Beauty founder was actually hoping Kanye would dip back into the dating pool before her. “It’s a tricky situation — I think Kim is hoping that Kanye dates first. She needs to know how he’ll react to her dating,” the source explained. “She also is very aware that whoever she is with next needs to be the right person,” they added, noting that Kim is honestly “scared how Kanye will react to whoever she’s dating.”

Could it be because she’s already connected with the person she wants to date next? In early 2021, Kim was rumored to be dating CNN anchor Van Jones following her divorce from Kanye. While sources for The Daily Mail claimed they pair were just friends for now, some believe they kicked off a romantic relationship while working together at Van’s criminal justice organization #cut50, where Kim is currently carrying out a law apprenticeship as part of her efforts to become a lawyer.