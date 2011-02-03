Is Kenneth Cole Crossing the Twitter Line with Egypt Comment

Kenneth Cole has become synonymous with his provocative, politically leaning, sometimes socially controversial, pun heavy advertising bon mots.

Post 9/11 Kenneth Cole debuted a billboard that read, “GOD DRESS AMERICA.”

Post Hurricane Katrina, KC’s billboard read, “Hurricanes aren’t ending. And bird flu is now coming. BUT WEAR?”

Now the brand is on Twitter, so they don’t need to wait for a whole billboard to get the timely, if insensitive word out. In response to the riots in Egpyt, Kenneth Cole tweeted, “Millions are in uproar in #Cairo. Rumor is they heard our new spring collection is now available online at http://bit.ly/KCairo -KC”

It’s Kenneth Cole’s approach to copy, it’s whathe does, but it’s not especially humorous to make light of a decidedly not light situation. Cole did soon apologize, tweeting, “Re Egypt tweet: we weren’t intending to make light of a serious situation. We understand the sensitivity of this historic moment -KC.”

Maybe we should just know by now that denial isn’t just a river in Egypt, at least Cole is owning up to his mistake. See: word play can be fun. [AdAge]