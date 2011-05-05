Is Kanye West Trying To Overthrow Hermès?

Okay, probably notKanye West is such a fan of the Parisian fashion house that he’s attended its shows, rapped about it, been snapped around town wearing its crocodile sneakers and a Birkin, and last year he tweeted a photo of his favorite piece of luggage with the caption: “vintage Herms travel bags are tight, yo!!!” However, ‘Ye is stepping in on the luxury label’s silk scarf game, and starting on May 9, a series of five scarves that he designed in collaboration with artist George Condo and design duo M/M Paris will be available for sale.

M/M hand-drew frames for the images Condo created for Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album art, and the resulting pieces are just as awesome as that silk Cline blouse Mr. West wore at Coachella. Much like everything else the rapper does, these scarves are super exclusive, and only 100 of each design were produced. They will be available at Colette and on M/M’s website for about $365 a pop, which is chump change compared to what Herms charges for their scarves.