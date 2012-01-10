Is Justin Bieber Ready To Get Raunchy?

Oh, Justin Bieber. The 17-year-old singing sensation and biggest thing to come out of Canada since Celine Dion, is profiled in February’s V Magazine (check out the artsy cover above), and didn’t shy away from the tough questions.

Since being legal is just around the corner for the Biebs, who turns 18 on March 1, he’s a little worried that people are going to expect to see a whole different side of him — but he insists that’s not the case:

“I’m not going to try to conform to what people want me to be or go out there and start partying, have people see me with alcohol. I want to do it at my own pace,” Bieber said. (Well, that’s certainly refreshing, considering the amount of celebs we have seen get a little too crazy at a young age, but something tells me he may need to lighten up a little and have a good time.)

The racy topics won’t even make it into his music. He stated, “I don’t want to start singing about things like sex, drugs and swearing. I’m into love, and maybe I’ll get more into making love when I’m older. But I want to be someone who is respected by everybody.”

We’re not sure what he’s making now, but we’re hoping girlfriend Selena Gomez isn’t complaining.