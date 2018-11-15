Justin Bieber Might Retire From Music At 24 Years Old

Between his brief reunion with Selena Gomez and official marriage to Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber has enjoyed a banner year. Beyond his romantic antics (romantics?), fans have received scant musical updates from the star, leading many to wonder if Justin Bieber is quitting music in 2018. According to a recent insider report, the Biebs is considering upheaving his career and leaving music behind.

While 2018 hasn’t seen much studio work from Bieber, he actually did appear on a new track with producer Poo Bear, entitled “Hard 2 Face Reality.” Apparently, the song wasn’t a hit (which is perhaps why you haven’t heard of it), with Forbes calling it “such a basic production.” We wouldn’t think a minor setback like that one would affect the star, who isn’t fazed when he forgets lyrics on stage.

But maybe the pressure to produce hit songs has the Biebs ready to change his tune. According to Us Weekly, Bieber is contemplating giving it all up. “He has no interest in being a celebrity and an artist. He has withdrawn again, much like he did a couple years ago. He started recording music, but just stopped,” a source told the publication. Does this foretell the end of bangers like “Despacito” and “Sorry”? We sure hope not.

Perhaps Bieber is just in hardcore nesting mode with new wife Baldwin, who supports his musical siesta. “She encourages him to do whatever he wants to do and is encouraging him in this season of self-discovery,” a source told People magazine. We also want to encourage Bieber to indulge in self-discovery, as the wunderkid has been working since the age of 12. He deserves the time off to evolve as an artist and a person, but People’s source insists the result may be career-ending. ““He’s thinking, ‘Hey, maybe it’s not music. Maybe there are other things I should be doing.’ The report comes amidst several confirmed outings of Bieber crying in public. Hey, we’ve all been there.

Whether Bieber decides to dabble in politics or design niche clothing is yet to be seen. Wherever his passion leads him, we just want the star to be happy.