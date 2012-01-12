Is Jill Zarin Getting Her Own Reality Show?

You’re all Real Housewives junkies, despite what you may claim when you’re in public. But seriously, I know what it’s like when it’s a rainy evening, and you’re camped out on the couch worshipping a bag of Polly-O string cheeses and NeNe Leakes.

While I do love my ATL and Beverly Hills ladies, as a New Yorker, Real Housewives of New York will always be my favorite installment of Bravo’s cash cow. I was devastated when they canned some of my favorites at the end of last season, namely the outspoken faux-ginger, Seorita Jill Zarin.

Never fear, though — Jill’s been keeping herself busy. Between designing her new jewelry line and vacationing with beloved husband Bobby, it’s business as usual for The Zarin. But if you missed her witty one-liners and her quintessential Jewish mother attitude — never fear, she may be returning to your TV screens soon!

THR reports that Fox is in talks with Jill about developing a show called The Beverly Jillbillies, which will focus on her move to Los Angeles. Nothing has been set in stone, but JZ confirms that she’s shopping for some property in the City of Angels.

What do you guys think? How will Jill’s brash New York ‘tude fare in Hollywood?