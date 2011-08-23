StyleCaster
Is Jessica Stam Ousting Raquel Z. as Fall 2011’s Top Model?

Doll-faced Canadian model Jessica Stam definitely has one of the most recognizable faces in the business, along with one of the strongest and enduring careers. The 25-year-old beauty has been on the scene pretty steadily for almost a decade, but every once in a while she’ll take a bit of a break, and we will see much less of her in editorials and ad campaigns. Well, apparently Fall 2011 is not one of said times: We see Stam almost everywhere we turn, from the newest edition of LOVE to a Steven Meisel-shot spread in the September issue of W. We know we unofficially declared Brazilian stunner Raquel Zimmermann the Queen of Fall 2011, but Miss Stam is definitely giving her a run for her money.

Click through to see all of Jessica Stam’s latest and greatest! I especially love her in the Louis Vuitton look from the September issue ofFlare — she is Marc Jacobs’ muse, after all.

1 of 15

Flare, September 2011 by Max Abadian

Flare, September 2011 by Max Abadian

Flare, September 2011 by Max Abadian

Flare, September 2011 by Max Abadian

Flare, September 2011 by Max Abadian

Sure Korea, September 2011

LOVE #6 by Sølve Sundsbø

LOVE #6 by Sølve Sundsbø

LOVE #6 by Sølve Sundsbø

Dressed to Kill by Nelson Simoneau

Dressed to Kill by Nelson Simoneau

Dressed to Kill by Nelson Simoneau

W, September 2011 by Steven Meisel

W, September 2011 by Steven Meisel

Numéro Tokyo, October 2011

