Is Jessica Stam Ousting Raquel Z. as Fall 2011’s Top Model?

Doll-faced Canadian model Jessica Stam definitely has one of the most recognizable faces in the business, along with one of the strongest and enduring careers. The 25-year-old beauty has been on the scene pretty steadily for almost a decade, but every once in a while she’ll take a bit of a break, and we will see much less of her in editorials and ad campaigns. Well, apparently Fall 2011 is not one of said times: We see Stam almost everywhere we turn, from the newest edition of LOVE to a Steven Meisel-shot spread in the September issue of W. We know we unofficially declared Brazilian stunner Raquel Zimmermann the Queen of Fall 2011, but Miss Stam is definitely giving her a run for her money.

