Is Jessica Simpson The Most Important Woman In Fashion?

J.Simp, between the pregnancy rumors, fat comments every time you don a pair of high waisted jeans (but really why do you keep wearing them?) and rep for being a sad sack scorned girl, I would feel fairly bad for you. Except, apparently according to WWD, you’re well on your way to “becoming a $1 billion fashion powerhouse,” by way of mass market footwear no less.

Vince Camuto, founder and chief executive officer of Camuto Group, who licenses the blonde’s shoes said, People like her. People look at her as a style icon. We don’t know about all that, but she has taken a legit music career and somehow become a bit of a Kardashian. Read: famous for nothing but being pretty.

That being said, Kardashian famous means more money than real famous sometimes! Jessica now has 22 different licensees from beauty to accessories partnerships. After a successful denim launch last Spring, Simpson is moving onto a full sportswear line through Jones Apparel Group. Apparently it’s inspired by Isabel Marant. We’ll believe it when we see it, but with Nick Lachey hosting a new reality show, we’re going to give Jessica the ex win on this one.