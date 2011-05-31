Is Jennifer Lawrence The Next Actress Turned Supermodel?

Anyone who knows me will tell you that I am really terrible at seeing moviesno matter how many Oscar nominations or how much hype a film gets, chances are I still haven’t seen it. One of the 2010 movies that I am kicking myself over not watching is Winter’s Bone, the indie flick that got 20-year-old actress Jennifer Lawrence nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award.

Lawrence’s performance must have been spectacular, because she’s got more projects to promote than I can keep track of. She’s starring in X-Men: First Class which hits theaters this weekend, and she just snagged the lead role of Katniss in the upcoming Hunger Games film.

Aside from being one of the most sought-after starlets in Hollywood, the gorgeous girl has also caught the attention of the fashion setperhaps due to that skin-tight red Calvin Klein dress she wore to the Oscars. Over the last couple of months, she’s been shot by some of fashion’s top photographersTheo Wenner, Patrick Demarchelier, Alasdair McLellanand has been featured on her fair share of covers, wearing designs by Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana.

It might be too early to say that Lawrence should add a model “slash” to her name, but her presence in fashion photographs is just as strong as it is on screen. Click through to see some of Jennifer’s latest and greatest editorial work, which should serve as proof that she could easily be a top model one day.