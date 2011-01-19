Is Hillary Duff Pregnant? Michael Kors’ Awesome Contest

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Hillary Duff is pregnant with her hockey player husband’s baby in a victory for child actors everywhere. Or maybe not because she just Tweeted the opposite. Oh, celebrities. (Jezebel)

Michael Kors will kick off a two week giveaway exclusively on Facebook, where fans of the Michael Kors page will have the opportunity to fly to New York with a guest and meet Michael Kors at his 30th Anniversary Fall 2011 Collection show. The winner will also receive a $1000 gift certificate to the Michael Kors store as well as accommodations at a luxury hotel in Manhattan. Bon Chance! (Michael Kors)

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and ex of Terell Owens and Sean Penn (fun combo!) is getting a reality show on Oxygen. She also was arrested a few weeks ago for getting in a fight, which may or may not be why she’s getting her own reality show. (Page Six)

Sadly if Black Swan wins any awards for costume design, Rodarte will not get a damn thing because they didn’t negotiate a credit in their contract. The film’s head costumer, however, did. (Fashionista)

Karl Lagerfeld is back in the Diet Coke game. He’s designing new aluminum bottles. (WWD)

Get Emma Stone’s Golden Globes beauty look. (Teen Vogue)

The stars of Glee model nail polish in their Valentine’s episode – The Glee/Sephora/OPI to be exact. (Luckymag)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @StyleWatchMag Jennifer Aniston disses her “Rachel” do from her Friends days as “the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen!” Is she right? http://ow.ly/3GDj0 Yes.

RT @kanyewest BLAMEGAME? SPACESHIPS? ALLFALLSDOWN? PARANOID? AMAZING? STREETLIGHTS? RUNTHISTOWN? HOMECOMING? DEVILINANEWDRESS? I’m just thinking out loud This terrifies me.

RT @InStyle Love Halle Berry’s body? Get genius fitness tips from her celebrity trainer @harleypasternak! http://inv.lv/gxc4sp Right, and then I’ll definitely have Halle Berry’s body?

RT @derekblasberg Mugler show wrapped and @Formichetti‘s debut was dark and fabulous. I never thought I’d want tattoos, veils, rubber and crop tops so badly! Rubber?

RT @NARSissist Taking a moment for art… Happy Birthday Paul Czanne! Happy bday to a fabulous Cubist!

