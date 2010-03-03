Is He the One? How to Tell If He’s Mr. Right

Image: Redtag.ca



If you have any doubts that your significant other is “the one” for you, then put away the tarot cards and cancel that appointment with your psychic. We know the search for Prince Charming can be a tricky one, so we put together a list of 10 signs that prove he’s Mr. Right:



1. Your friends approve- You’ll know he’s the right guy for you if your friends feel the same way. If your man hasn’t earned your friends’ stamp of approval, he might as well be waving a big red flag.

2. He gets along with your family- Introducing someone to your family can be awkward and tense– we can thank Ben Stiller for his excellent portrayal of all the worst-case scenarios. However, if he does mesh with the fam and becomes an instant member of your Dad’s “circle of trust,” then you’ll know he’s a keeper.

3. He listens to you- Communication is the foundation to any good relationship. If you’re trying to build a life with a guy who doesn’t think that what you have to say is important, your relationship will inevitably come crashing down. You need a man who truly listens to you.

4. You share the same values- You may say “tomay-to” while he says “tomah-to,” but there is no need to call the whole thing off. Just be certain that you both agree on what matters most in life. Finding a man who shares your ideals will make for a smooth ride.

5. He’s the type of person you would be friends with- You should have the same standards in your love life as you do socially. If you’re dating a guy who you would never be friends with, you might not be a good fit long-term.

6. You trust him– Without trust, your relationship is doomed to fail. If you can honestly say that you trust your man, you may have just found Mr. Right.

7. He makes you feel special- We all know that new-relationship high a little too well, but those feelings tend to dwindle as the days and months progress. If your man is still able to give you butterflies well into the relationship, then you’ve hit the jackpot.

8. He talks about the future- In your search for Mr. Right, you have to remember that he is also looking for a Mrs. Right. If your significant other verbalizes his thoughts on your future together, then it’s likely that he’s also considering you to be that special someone.

9. You feel secure- A man who is financially unfit may not be a good life partner. If your significant other can’t even take care of himself, how will he be able to take care of others? While we don’t recommend gold digging your way to your next boyfriend, we do think it’s important to feel secure in your relationship and in your financial future together.

10. He loves you for you- Surprisingly, this part has to come from you, not him. If you aren’t being true to yourself in a relationship, then he isn’t falling for the real you. Although we all want to be seen as perfect, the facade will eventually crumble. Be yourself and if he still loves you, you know he’s here to stay.



