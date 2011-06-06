Is Hailee Steinfeld Too Young to Appear Nude On Screen?

Romeo, oh Romeo, is it really OK to let a 14-year old get naked for veritas sake? Hailee Steinfeld, the new face of Miu Miu, has been cast to star alongside Burberry model Douglas Booth in a new adaptation of Shakespear’s Romeo and Juliet (not that Leo’s version needs an update). Additionally, Ed Westwick is cast as Tybalt, in the film that begins shooting in August, which couldn’t be more perfect.

I’m all for opening up the current generation to some highly watchable Shakespeare, but Hailee is only 14 and slated to appear nude in the film, which, not to get all American and prude, seems kind of wrong.

According to the Sunday Times, the script’s writer, Julian Fellowes, explains, “I wanted Hailee because she is the perfect age. Juliet is at that stage of what you might call a child/woman. Just like Hailee herself is, [It’s] about that first love affair. We all remember it, don’t we? There is never a love again like it.”

I might argue that 13 in the 1400s was more like 18 is now, so maybe, not that I want Hailee to lose the role, but maybe, that could have been taken into casting consideration.