Is Gossip An Evolutionary Need?

You’re about to get majorly let off the hook for all the catty gossiping you may be engaged in. Author John L. Locke claims that the female desire to share information behind other people’s backs stems from an evolutionary need to protect her community in his new book entitled Duels and Duets.

While the word gossip has always carried a negative connotation, Locke explains that, “…women are, in a sense, servicing the moral code of the community.” He makes this assertion by examining the common topics of gossip which are often perceived as threats to the women in their community, such as poor housekeeping, bad parenting and promiscuity.

Not only does Locke classify bad-mouthing others behind their backs as an evolutionary instinct within women, he goes on to discuss how men do not gossip they “duel” according to the Huffington Post. The big difference being men will tease a male friend about thinning hair or a fashion faux pas while a woman will more likely snicker behind your back. But this isn’t a bad thing –it’s called ‘dueting’ and it helps women bond.

“When women are dueting and trading in intimate disclosures about themselves and their friends, they’re fortifying a relationship.”

Sorry, but if we’ve learned anything as women it is that this so-called ‘dueting’ is hurtful and alienating to the person being gossiped about. It also really calls into question the character of the person with whom you are gossiping about whether fairly or not.

Just remember — you may be a participant now but you could just as easily be the subject later.