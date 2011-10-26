Is Frances Bean Going to Marry A Kurt Cobain Look-Alike?

Today in oedipal disasters, we have a report from The O.C. Weekly that Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love‘s shockingly normal daughter Frances Bean is set to head down the aisle with rocker boyfriend Isaiah Silva. Apparently, Facebook blew the lid off of this one: the love birds allegedly updated their relationship status to “engaged,” and discuss the engagement openly in multiple posts, one of which he refers to her as his “fiance.”

As you can see in the screenshot here, Cobain states that, “Getting to spend the rest of my life loving my best friend makes me the luckiest woman in the world.” What also fuels the rumor mill is that 19 year-old Frances Bean recently plunked down $1.8 million of her gargantuan trust fund on a mansion in Los Angeles. Not bad for a starter home, eh?

Anyway, also of note is that Isaiah (who is in a band that I’ve never heard of called The Rambles), bares a striking resemblance to Kurt. They dress the same, have a similar facial structure, and I’m willing to bet that Isaiah’s bathing habits and hair maintenance were on par with Kurt’s. Considering Frances Bean never got the opportunity to really know her late father, I’m sure she finds comfort in someone who appears at least aesthetically similar to the legendary rock icon. (Or we’re all just overanalyzing it, and they’re just two young rich kids in love who will probably party their lives away over Mulholland while the rest of us ponder the meaning of plaid flannel shirts and the potential resurgence of Doc Marten boots.)