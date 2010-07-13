Is Eva Mendes Done Showing Her Bod? Covers Up In Blue Azzaro

Eva Mendes in West Hollywood, CA. Photo: Stefanie Keenan, WireImage

Perhaps since her tenure as the face of Calvin Klein (complete with oil-slicked bodies and partial nudity) has ended, Eva Mendes has taken to covering up. The Latin beauty donned a blue Azzaro dress from the FW ’10 Collection to host an in-house screening of Network in West Hollywood last night.

The Hitch star is hardly capable of looking bad, but we think this tie-neck dress is a bit dowdy and better suited for a Golden Girl than a sultry screen siren. Those sky-high nude pumps are helping her cause, but it’s not quite enough to pull her out of bad-trip-to-the thrift-store territory.

What say you, are we too harsh and a little demure never hurt anyone, or would you prefer Eva retire this frock until after her mid-life crisis?

