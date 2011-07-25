Is Emma Watson Trading Hogwarts For Fashion Design School?

Now that the Harry Potter series has come to a close, everyone is wondering what’s next for the adorable and talented Emma Watson. The 21-year-old will reportedly continue her education at Oxford University next semester, but according to the Daily Mail, the actress has been taking fabric-cutting, design and sewing classes in the meantime. A source told the paper, “She’s already designed a line of T-shirts and wants to expand her skills to create bespoke eveningwear. She looks up to designers such as Georgina Chapman and Sarah Burton.”

This doesn’t really come as a shock considering that the girl has already collaborated on a collection for fair trade fashion line People Tree and an eco-friendly line with Alberta Ferretti. In addition, Watson already has some serious style cred: she’s a Burberry model, has been on the cover of Vogue and is no stranger to celebrity best-dressed lists. The creative mind also looks to the works of Spanish surrealist painter Joan Mir for inspiration, so perhaps that’s a hint about what her future fabrics will look like.

And hey, at least she’s educating herself in the craft as opposed to pretending to be a designer like so many other celebrity “designers.” Do you believe that Watson is going to take the plunge into the world of fashion design? And if she does, would you buy it?

Photo: Alexi Lubomirski for Harper’s Bazaar UK