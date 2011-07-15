Is Coco Rocha The Next Cathy Horyn?

They don’t call them “supers” for nothing. Thanks to Modelinia, we know that Coco Rocha can now add “writer” to her impressive list of accomplishments, which is almost as long as her Irish-dancing legs. In the latest Elle UK, Coco interviewed Cindy Crawford and Iman about what they all know best, being supermodels. Interesting topic, no?

Coco Rocha joins Jessica Stam, the model-slash-columnist (whose words of wisdom recently appeared on the Huffington Post Canada), Crystal Renn, the model-slash-author, Aggy Deyn, the model-slash-blogger behind online magazine NAAG, and Anja Rubik, the model-slash-magazine publisher. That’s right: you’ll find her listed on the masthead of 25 Magazine as the fashion director.

Are they running journalism courses backstage at the runway shows? Maybe people shouldn’t be so dumbfounded when behind-the-scenes photos of models reading while in the hair and makeup chairs emerge.

Which of your favorite models would you like to see penning their thoughts next?

Photo: ADMEDIA/Sipa