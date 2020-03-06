Will Coronavirus Affect Coachella? Festival Fans Are Worried About Cancellation

Scroll To See More Images

With constant reminders to wash your damn hands and new cases of Coronavirus popping up every time you open your phone, we’re all a little concerned on just exactly how long this health scare will last. Obviously the virus isn’t something to make light of, but with different music festivals and events on the horizon, it’s hard to not be worried about how things might affect our future (Read: expensive) plans. So, is Coachella canceled because of Coronavirus? It makes sense to be a bit concerned. The music festival ULTA has officially been canceled, so it’s possible that other festivals will follow suit.

On Thursday, March 5, officials from Riverside County, Palm Springs and other parts of the Coachella Valley came together for a press conference to address everyone’s concerns about Coachella 2020 being canceled due to Coronavirus. These officials from the area have chosen not to cancel the event as of Thursday, but they are, according to Los Angeles Magazine, aware that that could change.

Canceling a festival outright can cause a huge financial strain on the city or town in which it takes place, so it’s entirely possible festivals want to wait it out and make sure they don’t cancel prematurely. Coachella doesn’t officially start until April 10, and it’s obviously unclear what might happened between then and now in regards to the spread of Coronavirus.

So, while Coachella hasn’t been canceled yet, there’s always a possibility that it might be. It all depends on how quickly and fiercely Coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States. To play it safe, though, figuring out a back-up plan in case things go awry might be your best bet at this point—as well as making sure to wash your hands!

We will update this post as soon as new information becomes available.