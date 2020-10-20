Clare Responded to Claims She Spoiled Her ‘Bachelorette’ Season by Wearing an Engagement Ring

Since news broke about her Bachelorette season’s twist, fans have been wondering if Clare Crawley is engaged after The Bachelorette season 16? (Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelorette season 16 ahead.)

Clare, the runner-up on The Bachelor season 17 with Juan Pablo Galavis in 2013, was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette in February. In August, Reality Steve had reported that Clare left midseason to be with her Bachelorette winner, Dale Moss, and that Tayshia Adams, the runner-up from The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood in 2019, replaced her. After that, rumors swirled about whether Clare and Dale were engaged in the short time they knew each other. Life & Style reported at the time that Clare had accepted Dale’s proposal, though Reality Steve couldn’t confirm the news.

Then came a photo of Clare in October 2020 with what looked like an engagement ring on that finger. In photos obtained by Page Six, Clare was seen walking in her hometown in Sacramento, California, with an engagement ring on her hand. She dressed head-to-toe in black leggings, a workout top and a hat. The photos came a week after the premiere of The Bachelorette season 16 where Clare told producers, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” after she met Dale for the first time.

After the photos, however, Clare took to her Instagram to deny that she spoiled her season of The Bachelorette by walking around with an engagement ring on. In a post, she explained that the ring, which was designed by Miss Diamond Ring, is a piece of jewelry she wears for herself to express her self-love.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote. “In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me❤️ @missdiamondring.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if she really is engaged. Read more Bachelorette 2020 spoilers here.

The Bachelorette season 16 airs on Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m.

